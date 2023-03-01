Passage of bills creating water dep’t, regulating body pushed

MANILA: House Deputy Minority Leader and Bagong Henerasyon Party-List Representative Bernadette Herrera on Wednesday called for the immediate passage of a bill seeking to rationalize the economic and administrative regulation of water utilities in the country through an independent, quasi-judicial body called the Water Regulation Commission (WRC).

Herrera made the call after attending Monday’s meeting of the technical working group (TWG) tasked to consolidate several measures on the creation of the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and WRC, including House Bill (HB) Nos. 1013 and 1014 that she filed in July last year.

HB 1013 or the “Water Regulatory Act”, which she authored, aims to establish the national framework for water resource management that would create the DWR and WRC.

“This proposed legislation is long overdue as we have been fighting for its passage for more than a decade already. It is high time that we come up with a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to better balance the management of the country’s water resources through the creation of DWR and WRC,” Herrera said.

Herrera noted the extreme importance of the measure saying this would give everyone the opportunity to sustainably use and manage the country’s water resources for the long-term to support the needs of agriculture, industries and households, among other sectors.

The TWG was formed jointly by the House Committees on Government Reorganization and on Public Works and Highways, which are tackling the proposed “National Water Act.”

Herrera said her twin measures, HB Nos. 1013 and 1014, would help the country achieve universal access to safe, adequate, affordable and sustainable water services and sanitation for all Filipinos.

“The Philippines is a water rich country, yet despite an overflowing capital, many Filipinos experience deprivation from affordable, safe drinking water and a working sanitation system,” Herrera said in the explanatory note of her bills.

She added that the perennial problem has seriously affected the lives of the people in terms or health, sanitation, food security and livelihood, in addition to negatively impacting the environment.

Once enacted, the WRC shall have the following functions: to set the policy for water supply, sewerage and septage management; issue licenses; set, review and approve rates; review and suspend contracts; and initiate investigation on erring officials through its quasi-judicial nature.

WRC will also be tasked to review and revoke issuances, memoranda and the like that are not in accordance with the spirit of the Commission and ensure that the welfare of consumers are prioritized.

To streamline organizational functions and responsibilities, the pertinent regulatory units of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the National Water Resources Board, and the Local Water Utilities Administration will be transferred to the WRC.

“The WRC can be empowered to level the playing field for both consumers and service providers and authorized to penalize the franchise holders for prolonged and large-scale service interruptions,” Herrera said.

HB 1014, on the other hand, aims to rationalize the resource management of water, sewage and sanitation through the creation of the Department of Water, Sewage and Sanitation (DWSS).

The DWSS shall set the policy for water supply and sewage and septage management; manage the country’s water resource to ensure optimal use, including the preservation of land and water; build, maintain and monitor water-related infrastructure to ensure quality and accessibility; and contribute to international dialogue and push for domestic adoption of policies to achieve universal access to water and sanitation

Source: Philippines News Agency