Pasig’s ‘Libreng Sakay’ suspended May 25 for Eid’l Fitr

The Pasig City government announced Saturday that operations of its “Libreng Sakay” will be temporarily suspended on May 25 in observance of Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or fasting for Muslims.

In an advisory of the Pasig Transport, the service operations will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

“The Feast of Eid’l Fitr has been declared a regular holiday throughout the country pursuant to Proclamation No. 944 s. 2020,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, Pasig residents who need a free ride can now track each Libreng Sakay Service shuttle through an online application.

Pasigueños, especially healthcare front-liners who need a ride, are encouraged to download the Sakay.ph app or visit the covid19.sakay.ph portal, to know more about the routes and location of the free rides.

Source: Philippines News Agency