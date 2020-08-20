Pasig’s ‘Libreng Sakay’ suspended Aug. 21

The Pasig City government has announced that its “Libreng Sakay” transportation program would be temporarily suspended on Friday in observance of the Ninoy Aquino Day.

In an advisory posted Thursday, the Pasig Transport said the free shuttle services will resume on Saturday, August 22.

“Ninoy Aquino Day has been declared a national non-working holiday throughout the country pursuant to Republic Act No. 9256,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced that motorcycle back-riding without barrier shield is already allowed in the city, provided that riders present identification cards stating they have the same address.

However, Sotto reminded the motorcycle riders to wear a full-face helmet and face masks.

“Magandang balita, pero sana wag nating abusuhin. Mag-backride lang po kung essential travel ang gagawin, emergency o trabaho (This is good news, but I hope we don’t abuse it. Just back ride if it’s for essential travel, emergency or work),” Sotto said.

On the other hand, the local government reminded anew residents that going outside house premises is still limited during the imposition of the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Only those with essential travels are allowed to go out.

The mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield in public transportation and observance of physical distancing will be imposed.

The local government will strictly implement the curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. which will also be imposed in the entire National Capital Region.

It also encouraged residents to avoid any non-essential travel.

Source : Philippines News Agency