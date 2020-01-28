Pasig village gives new shoes, slippers to Taal victims

Far from the usual donations given to Taal victims, a village in Pasig City has donated 2,700 pairs of new shoes and slippers to the victims of the eruption of Taal Volcano over the weekend.

The distribution of the donations in Mahabang Parang, Talaibon, Ibaan in Batangas was led by Barangay San Antonio chairman Raymond Lising.

Barangay San Antonio is the first village in Pasig City to give aid to the Taal victims.

Highly Exclusive, Inc., owned by Mr. Raul Roque, donated 1, 500 pairs of shoes, while Krooberg gave 1, 200 pairs of slippers. The donations were turned over to Junior Chamber International Ortigas (JCIOrtigas Chapter), then, they collaborated with us in the barangay for transportation and distribution, Lising said.

The JCIOrtigas Chapter, where Lising was the former president of the chapter, envisioned a society composed of individuals passionately serving and making a difference in the community.

It also provides e development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

They are very thankful for the new shoes and slippers that we gave them. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso ang pasasalamat nila (Their gratitude is very heartwarming), he added.

He said various donors are sending clothes, foods, and other useable items but the JCI, in collaboration with the barangay, came up with the different donations which are unusual from the others.

Shoes and slippers because isa sa mga pangunahing needs na nalimutan din na ibigay sa mga evacuees (it is one of their primary needs that is forgotten to be given to the evacuees), he also said.

Lising also thanked the donors for their generosity, saying it is important during these trying times to come together and help victims of a calamity.

I am very grateful to all the donors. Labis nilang napasaya ang mga biktima ng Taal (They have made the victims of the eruption very happy), Lising said.

It is high time to come together and help the victims of Taal. Mahalagang iparamdam natin sa kanila na hindi sila nagiisa (It is important that they [evacuees] are not alone), he said.

Recently, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced that the city government will donate PP2.5 million to local governments affected by the eruption of the volcano.

He also said they will give PHP5 million worth of relief goods to the affected residents.

Source: Philippines News agency