Pasig, Sorsogon dioceses to implement contact tracing schemes

The dioceses of Pasig and Sorsogon will now require the faithful who will be attending Masses to write down their names as part of contact tracing efforts under the new normal.

In separate guidelines, both dioceses said once the community quarantine has been relaxed or lifted in their areas, they will be asking those who are attending Eucharistic celebrations in their churches to write their names on a logbook upon entry.

“Part of the announcement of the re-opening of the church for public celebration of the sacraments and sacramentals is informing the people that a contact tracing mechanism will be implemented. Seats will be pre-marked with letters and numbers or numbers alone to easily facilitate the contact tracing,” the Diocese of Pasig said in an administrative decree issued to the clergy on Tuesday.

The contact tracing scheme is included in the guidelines they created which will be implemented under the community quarantine or once it has been lifted.

“The faithful should be informed that they need to bring ballpen when attending the Mass. At the entrance doors of the church, they will be given a form that they can ring in their seats. They will fill up the form upon sitting in the pews with the corresponding details (name, address, contact number, date, and time of the mass attended and seat number),” the Pasig diocese added.

The form will be submitted at the exit doors before leaving the church after the Mass.

The diocese also urged parish priests to device other contact tracing schemes that are applicable and doable in their parish.

On the other hand, the Diocese of Sorsogon has required the faithful to fill up the logbook and urged them not to change seats for easy tracing.

They are also required to always wear masks; get their temperature checked, and step on foot bath before entering.

Likewise, the public is directed to follow entrance and exit signs, always observe physical distancing, and use alcohol or hand sanitizer as often as possible.

“Do not touch icons, images & surfaces; clean as you go, dispose trash properly,” the diocese said.

Religious activities are limited to a maximum of 10 people in areas under the general community quarantine while these are allowed to a maximum of 50 percent seating capacity of the church or worship venue in areas under the modified general community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency