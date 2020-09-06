Pasig sets up living quarters for healthcare workers

The Pasig City government has set up living quarters for its healthcare personnel who are in need of a place to stay while on duty.

Mayor Vico Sotto made this report on Sunday as he provided updates on the ongoing efforts of the local government to support the needs of the healthcare workers and other medical front-liners within the city.

Sotto said healthcare professionals who were forced to isolate themselves will receive a regular hazard pay from the local government.

“The number of days worked for purposes of regular hazard pay, is based on the number of hours worked [i.e. A 12-hour shift is 1.5 days worked],” he said in a social media post.

Sotto said the city government will continue to regularize and promote employees amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We have made big steps in terms of creating hundreds of new positions, allotting a bigger budget, and more. It takes time, but we are progressing relatively quickly,” he said.

On the other hand, Sotto said the city government is still in need of more healthcare professionals.

He then urged interested healthcare professionals to send their applications through email via pasigcovidtf@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Sotto said the city government is now on its final stage of data migration to complete the new patient information management system and contact tracing application, which was designed to ramp up efforts on contact tracing.

Sotto lauded the sacrifices of the city’s healthcare workers during these trying times.

“We will continue to do our best to answer your needs, but the truth is, no amount of compensation and benefits can match your hard work and sacrifice,” Sotto said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency