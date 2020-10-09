Pasig River Ferry resumes ‘short distance’ trips

The Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) on Thursday announced the resumption of its operations but only the short distance trips due to ongoing cleanup of water hyacinths that clogged portions of the Pasig River.

“The PRFS will operate in short distance trips from Pinagbuhatan in Pasig to Santa Ana in Manila,” the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in a statement.

From the Nagpayong Ferry Station in Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, the next stop would be San Joaquin Ferry Station in Pasig, followed by Guadalupe Station in Makati, Hulo in Mandaluyong, Valenzuela in Makati, Lambingan in Manila, and finally Santa Ana, Manila — vice versa.

Ferry stations that are not included in the operational route are Maybunga Ferry Station in Pasig City; Pureza PUP Ferry Station in Santa Mesa, Manila; Lawton in Quiapo, Manila; and Escolta in Binondo, Manila; and Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila.

Meanwhile, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said the MMDA will intensify its cleanup of water hyacinths that continue to choke parts of the Pasig River.

She said a new harvester boat for use against water hyacinths will arrive in November or “the first week of December.”

“We procured a harvester this year however the delivery was delayed because of the pandemic,” Pialago said.

On Wednesday, the MMDA said the PRFS has been suspended since Saturday due to the excessive amount of water hyacinths along Pasig River.

On average, the MMDA collect 150 cubic meters or five to seven truckloads of water hyacinths per day, it said.

