Pasig installs internet centers for distance learning

The Pasig city government has built internet centers installed with high-speed computer network access to support the ‘new normal’ education set up in the city amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Vico Sotto said the internet centers can be used by parents who don’t have internet connection at home, wherein they can download the distance learning modules for students.

If it is already fully operational, the local government will provide specific scheduling per school, to avoid overcrowding in the centers and maintain physical distancing protocols.

“’Wag mag-alala, kada two weeks lang at naka schedule para di sabay-sabay (Don’t worry, it will be scheduled every two weeks only so that it will be done simultaneously),” he said, noting that the project will benefit households who have no means to buy their own laptops and printers.

Sotto said teachers can also use the high-speed internet access to upload the learning modules for their students.

The local government has earlier raised PHP1.2 billion to provide tablets, laptops, and learning devices for elementary and senior high school students and teachers in public schools, which they can use while face-to-face classes are still prohibited.

Sotto said the learning devices, mostly tablets, are now in the post-qualification stage of the bidding process.

He said students need not to sign-up to get learning devices.

“Basta naka-enroll bibigyan ang bawat estudyante. Mauuna yung sa PLP students (As long as you are enrolled, each student will receive. PLP [Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig] students will go first),” Sotto said.

On the other hand, Sotto reminded Pasig scholars to make sure to update their cellular numbers for the electronic payouts of their allowances from the city government.

