Pasig City starts road works for add’l bike, sidewalk lanes

The local government of Pasig is now working on the additional pop-up bike lanes and sidewalk extensions within the city.

In a Facebook post, the Pasig City Transportation Department said local residents could expect road works starting Sunday (May 10).

“We are introducing bike lanes and extending sidewalks starting in the following areas: Market Avenue (Pasig Mega Market Area), Caruncho Avenue (around the City Hall Complex), and Amang Rodriguez Avenue (East Bank to Marcos Highway),” the post reads.

Earlier, the local transport department declared “biking” as an essential mode of transportation in the city during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), under Executive Order PCG-18, series of 2020, and Sangguniang Panlungsod Resolution No. 59, series of 2020, which was signed on March 25.

Under the local order, bicycle repair shops and other bicycle businesses were also allowed to operate during the ECQ.

Among the key provisions are opening of bicycle shops, provision of accessible pedestrian infrastructure as well as repair, rehab, and upgrade of the bicycle infrastructure.

“Businesses in the city which are primarily engaged in the repair and maintenance of bicycles including vulcanizing as well as the sale of essential bicycle parts and accessories shall be classified as an essential business and shall be allowed to operate,” the statement reads.

“The city department has also been directed to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in the city,” the statement added.

Pasig City departments were also ordered to identify key locations of bicycle infrastructure including degraded road conditions, rehab of protected lanes, upgrade lanes and intersection treatments.

Meanwhile, the local government also improved its free ride services for essential front-liners and health workers residing within the city.

Pasig provides also additional routes for free transport services. All free rides are operating from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

