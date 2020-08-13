Pasig City opens 300 slots for free Covid-19 testing

he Pasig City government has opened 300 slots for its residents to undergo free enhanced chemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLIA) testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) scheduled on August 14, Mayor Vico Sotto announced Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, Sotto reminded Pasig residents to reserve a slot first before going to the testing venue.

Sotto said if the free testing in the city will run smoothly, the local government will continue doing it every day, noting that they will not allow walk-in reservations.

“Kung dagsain ng mga walang reservation at mawalan ng social distancing, baka makansela ang proyekto (If those without reservations flock the venue and social distancing is not observed, the project might be canceled),” he added.

Residents can call for reservations through the testing hotlines: 0928-2911716 or 0928-2911717.

The testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pasig City Hall’s Tanghalang Pasigueño.

Sotto added the slots will be reserved on a “first-come, first-serve basis.”

What is ECLIA testing?

According to Sotto’s post, ECLIA is the first fully automated Covid-19 antibody test certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of both the United States and the Philippines.

Compared to the rapid test, ELCIA is more reliable with 100 percent sensitivity and 100 percent specificity.

Sensitivity refers to a proportion of patients who have contracted the disease, it provides a reactive test result (true positive rate).

Meanwhile, specificity refers to the proportion of patients who tested negative with the disease and provides a non-reactive test result (true negative rate).

Sotto said the 300 slots given by the local government are apart from free testing provided to those close contacts of positive patients and to those symptomatic residents.

Sotto urged residents to immediately approach and contact the city’s operation center (OpCen) upon experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Source: Philippines News Agency