Pasig City completes tablet project bid for distance learning

Pasig City government has successfully completed the pre-bidding conference (PBC) of the tablets to be used by public school students for the distance learning modality amid the pandemic.

“Good news! Wala nang nag-protesta sa bidding natin para sa tablets ng mga mag-aaral ng pampublikong paaralan ng Pasig (No one protested anew in our bidding for the tablets for our public school students in Pasig),” Mayor Vico Sotto said on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The completion of the bidding process will hasten the delivery of tablets to the beneficiaries, he said.

“I hope this is because they saw that we went through the process transparently and strictly in accordance with procurement laws,” Sotto said.

The local government assured that the winning bidder has a good track record in delivering products with good quality at a lower price.

Sotto lauded the city’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), bidding secretariat and the technical working group for ensuring the success of the bidding procedures.

“Hindi biro ang kontratang PHP1.3 billion. Ayon sa kanila, ito ang pinaka madugong pre-bid conference na nangyari sa amin mula last year (A PHP1.3 billion contract is not that easy. According to them, it was the most bloody pre-bidding conference we had conducted since last year),” said Sotto.

Sotto earlier said the city government will fund the measures pushing the distance learning method in Pasig during the health crisis.

As face-to-face classes remain prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, the distance learning modality can be performed with the use of any electronic platforms or technologies.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said face-to-face classes would not be allowed until a vaccine for Covid-19 is already available.

Source: Philippines News Agency