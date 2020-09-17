Pasig blood donors to get free antibody testing

Interested blood donors under the Pasig city government’s blood-letting drive will get free enhanced chemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLIA) testing, an antibody test that uses blood samples to determine if a patient has developed antibodies to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Pasig Blood Collecting Team said interested blood donors can visit the Plaza Bonifacio near the Pasig City Museum every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Individuals aged 22 to 59 years old and weighing at least 50 kilos can donate their blood.

Donors must be healthy, with no communicable and non-communicable diseases, and should have not been exposed to suspected coronavirus patients within 28 days.

Donors should not have undergone a major surgical operation and have not been vaccinated with anti-rabies within 12 months.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers are not allowed to donate.

“Nagpapatupad ang Pasig Blood Collecting Team ng safety and health protocols sa venue, kung kaya naman, magsuot po tayo ng face mask at face shield kung pupunta roon (The Pasig Blood Collecting Team implements safety and health protocols at the venue, so let’s wear a face mask and face shield if we go there),” the city government said in an advisory.

Bike shop survey, cash aid for students

Meanwhile, the Pasig City Transport invites Pasig-based and registered bike shops to participate in the city’s 2020 bike shop survey and sign up as the local government’s partner for its upcoming “city employee bike loan program.”

On the other hand, the local government urged the city’s college scholars who obtained academic honors for the school year 2019-2020 to register at the Pasig City Scholarship (PCS) office so they can start claiming their cash incentives.

“To register, please submit the original copy of the certification of honors received and a copy of your graduation picture to the PCS office,” the city government said in a separate advisory.

The deadline for submission is on September 21.

“Pasig City Scholar who has access to the internet may opt to send electronic copies of the requirement through the PCS official e-mail address: scholarsincentive@pasigcity.gov.ph with the subject: Academic Honor last name(ex. Academic Honor del Cruz),” the advisory said.

“However, the hard copy of the certification must be submitted to the PCS office for validation purposes,” it added.

College graduates with academic honors summa cum laude will receive a PHP30,000 cash incentive; magna cum laude graduates will receive PHP25,000, and cum laude will receive PHP20,000.

Meanwhile, technical-vocational graduates who are valedictorian will receive amounting to PHP10,000 cash incentive while PHP5,000 will be given for salutatorian awardees.

The city government said it will also give cash gifts to elementary and high schools honor students. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency