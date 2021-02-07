Pasay to run after market manipulators, abusive traders

The city government of Pasay said it will run after market operators and traders manipulating prices of some basic commodities and other food products.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano has ordered local authorities and barangay officials to monitor the public markets and groceries in the city.

Rubiano made this order following reports and complaints from consumers.

“I have thus instructed the Pasay City Public Market, the local police, and barangay officials to strictly monitor the prices of selected pork, chicken, and other food products in all public markets, supermarkets, talipapas, and grocery stores in our city,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city government is targeting to establish a sub-task force that is tasked to monitor market prices and run after “abusive and profiteer” traders.

She said the move is part of the city government’s compliance with executive order no. 124, recently approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, which mandates price ceiling on selected pork and chicken products in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, Rubiano said the city government will penalize “unscrupulous traders manipulating market prices of basic food items such as vegetables, poultry meats, and fish products.”

“We will focus on those who manipulate supply and prices of agricultural products at the expense of consumers so that they will be charged and punished accordingly,” she said.

President Duterte earlier imposed a 60-day price freeze on November 2020, following the declaration of a state of calamity in Luzon in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses.

The price freeze, which already expired, covered basic food items like rice, pork, chicken, beef, vegetables, root crops, sugar, fresh fruits, canned fish, and other marine products, among basic commodities.