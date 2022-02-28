﻿Pasay, San Juan active Covid-19 cases below 25

The Pasay City government on Saturday reported that only 15 out of its 201 villages have active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Its latest Covid-19 case bulletin showed active cases were down to 19.

Barangay 183 has four cases, Barangay 38 has two, and the rest have a single case each — Barangays 13, 65, 100, 133, 144, 145, 154, 161, 175, 184, 189, 195, and 197.

Pasay’s current positivity rate is at 0.07 percent, with 98 percent or 28,181 of 28,782 total confirmed cases already recovered.

The death tally has remained at 584 since February 22.

Active Covid-19 patients isolated in each village are given food packs, multivitamins, and ready-to-eat meals.

In San Juan, there were only 21 active cases as of February 24, with 10 of 21 villages coronavirus-free as of posting time.

Barangay Addition Hills and Salapan have three cases each while Greenhills has three.

Taguig City, meanwhile, only has 34 Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 1,223 new infections and 2,400 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency