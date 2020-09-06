Pasay creates QR code for Covid-19 contact tracing

The Pasay City government has developed a Quick Response (QR) code system to bolster its contract tracing efforts amid the prevailing health crisis.

In a statement on Saturday, Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the QR code technology was designed to provide a real-time update of information and data to the city’s Contact Tracing Command Center (CTCC), whenever an individual enters an establishment.

“Some weeks ago, we launched our Contact Tracing Command Center to systematize and boost our efforts in gathering information about contacts or people that may have come in contact with Covid-19 patients,” Calixto-Rubiano said.

“Then, we unveiled our Contact Tracing App, which is an advanced digital contact tracing technology with case investigation, Covid-19 testing result, clinical information, and quarantine management all-in-one,” she added.

Calixto-Rubiano said the city government is eyeing to push for an ordinance to require all residents and commercial establishments to use the Pasay QR Code Covid-19 Tracer App “to further contribute to the city’s contact tracing efforts.”

The internet-based tracing app requires a contactless transaction with a one-time registration process.

Through the QR code system, those using the app and who have filled out the contact tracing form will not be required to fill out another form anymore, when they enter an establishment.

Once operational, there will a collection individual’s details of visited places prior to being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Calixto-Rubiano said the city’s move is part of its preventive measures to halt the local transmission of the dreaded disease within communities.

Source: Philippines News Agency