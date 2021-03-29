Pasay City General Hospital reaches full Covid bed capacity

MANILA – The Pasay City General Hospital (PCGH) has announced that it would temporarily suspend admissions of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients to its emergency room (ER), intensive care unit (ICU), and Covid-19 ward as the beds dedicated to them are fully occupied.

In a Facebook advisory, the hospital said it would stop accepting Covid-19 patients beginning Saturday.

PCGH officer in charge, Dr. John Victor de Gracia, said eight ICU and 28 regular beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are all occupied while 60 percent or 12 out of 20 beds in the transition ward are already being used.

"There are still six confirmed cases at the Covid transition wards waiting to be transferred to our Covid-confirmed wards," de Gracia said in a Viber message, adding "there are still five probable cases at (the) ER waiting to be admitted at our transition wards."

He disclosed that infected PCGH employees are also being treated in their hospital.

"Talagang saturated na ang ospital ng mga positive patients. Ang mga empleyado ko ginawan ko na lang ng ilang beds para ma-accommodate sila na hindi kasama sa bilang ng mga beds for regular patients (The hospital is currently saturated with Covid-19-positive patients. We even converted some hospital beds for our employees to be accommodated. These beds are not part of those dedicated for regular patients)," de Gracia said.

For Covid-19-related concerns or inquiries, the PCGH urged the public to contact the hotline numbers 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777, or (02) 886-505-00.

The Pasay city government has already coordinated with the Metro Manila Development Authority to provide additional quarantine facilities under the government's Oplan Kalinga program.

As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Pasay City Complex Census isolation center, Burgos quarantine facility, and FAT facility have nine vacant beds each, while the Mall of Asia Arena quarantine facility could still accommodate 15 beds.

Pasay has 986 active cases, including 162 new infections. There are 9,718 recoveries and 272 deaths out of the 10,976 total confirmed cases since March last year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency