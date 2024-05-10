MANILA: The Pasay City Government has committed to harmonizing its policies with the "Bagong Pilipinas" campaign of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. by strengthening its clearing operations and cleanup drive around the city. The commitment was formalized by Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and other local officials during the launching of "Bagong Pilipinas - Kalinisan at Kaayusan sa Lungsod ng Pasay" at the Pasay City Astrodome on Friday. "Una pa lang po ito dahil marami pa po tayong (This is just the first step because we will have more) events and activities in support of this advocacy towards community development and whole-scale nation building," Calixto-Rubiano said in her speech. "Sama-sama nating isigaw ang ating pakikiisa sa hangarin ng Bagong Pilipinas (Together, let us shout out our solidarity with the aspiration of Bagong Pilipinas)." The "Bagong Pilipinas" campaign is the theme of the Marcos administration's brand of governance and leadership, characterized by a principled, accountable, a nd dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society. Calixto-Rubiano said they would work with the Departments of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and of Labor and Employment (DOLE), as well as the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to realize the objectives of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign. "Ito po ay ibinababa talaga namin sa Lungsod ng Pasay hanggang sa barangay level upang magtulong-tulong at talagang magampanan namin kung ano ba ang dapat naming gampanan upang ang buhay, lalong-lalo na dito sa Pasay, ay maging maayos, mapayapa, maunlad, at malinis (We are really implementing it in Pasay City, down to the barangay level, to work together and really accomplish what needed to be accomplished so that life, especially here in Pasay, will be orderly, peaceful, prosperous, and clean)," she said. As part of the campaign for a better Pasay City, Calixto-Rubiano announced that the cleanest and most orderly barangay would be rewarded by the city government. Source: Philippines News Agency