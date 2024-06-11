PASADANA TRAVEL and TOURS’ LICENCE SUSPENDED UNTIL DEC 31 – MOTAC

PUTRAJAYA, The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has suspended the licence of umrah travel operator Pasadana Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd from April 20 to Dec 31, 2024. In a statement today, MOTAC said the suspension was made under subsections 8(1)(b) and 8(1)(d) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482). MOTAC said during the suspension, the company cannot conduct new business, including advertising umrah packages or recruiting new pilgrims. 'During the suspension, the company must refund payments and return documents to those who cancel their umrah travel bookings. 'If the company violates these conditions, its licence may be revoked and renewal will not be permitted,' read the statement. Subsection 8(1)(b) refers to licenced tourism operators violating any licence conditions, provisions of this act, or other written laws, regardless of prosecution for such violations. Subsection 8(1)(d) pertains to conducting business in a way that harms the interests of the public, the tourism industry, or th e national economy. Source: BERNAMA News Agency