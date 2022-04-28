﻿Party-list decries ‘fake news’, says group still in May 9 race

The United Senior Citizens (USC) Party-list has decried what it said was disinformation launched against them by certain camps that want to promote their own misguided agenda.

In a statement on Thursday, Rolleo Ignacio, 2nd nominee of the group, said there are people who want to discredit them, claiming that the party-list has been disqualified to mislead the voters this coming election.

This came after recent surveys showed the strong performance of the party-list as it secured a spot in the Top 20.

“We are somehow expecting this kind of scheme from others who are desperate for high rankings but just the same we want to appeal to our people to dismiss these dirty tactics from these desperate groups,” Ignacio said.

In the April 19-21 survey of the Publicus Asia, the USC is among the 12 party-list groups that reached the 2 percent minimum threshold needed to secure a seat in the House of Representatives.

The USC is a newcomer but is said to be well-accepted by the electorate because of the agenda and programs it seeks to champion.

Among those are the passing of a universal pension plan that is seen to elevate the quality of lives of the older people and their families.

Ignacio said for decades, there have been major gaps and significant disservice in the health status of the elderlies that remain unaddressed.

Poverty seems to have been highly prevalent among most senior citizens. Records show about 49 percent assessed their family’s economic status as “poor” even before they reached old age.

The USC stressed the necessity for all Filipinos and institutions to work together to protect older people not just from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), but also from discriminations, neglect and abuse.

Among the benefits for seniors that the group wants to expand include travel expenses discounts, dialysis treatment, hospitalization, dining, and shopping discounts, among others.

“These are just some of the basic benefits we want to offer to older people, we want to legislate laws that will not only ease them of their burdens but improve their lives including their loved ones as well,” Ignacio said.

He added that USC wants to build health centers all over the country that will take care of the seniors in many ways possible.

Source: Philippines News Agency