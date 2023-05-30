Parts of Taytay, QC waterless on June 1-3

Residents in some parts of the municipality of Taytay in Rizal province, and Quezon City will go waterless as the Manila Water Company (Manila Water) has scheduled service improvement activities from June 1 to 3. In its advisory on Tuesday, Manila Water said the affected areas from 10 p.m. of June 1 to 4 a.m. of June 2 in Taytay are parts of Barangay San Juan, particularly in Manila East (front of New Taytay Cockpit Arena), for line meter and strainer declogging. Also, from 10 p.m. of June 2 to 4 a.m. of June 3, the affected areas are parts of Barangay Muzon, particularly in National Road West J. De Leon, Taytay for line meter replacement. In Quezon City, parts of Barangay Mariana, specifically in Dama de Noche Street corner Balete Drive, for line meter replacement. The water firm advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activities. Once water service is restored, it reminded the affected customers to conduct flushing by letting the water flow out for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

Source: Philippines News Agency