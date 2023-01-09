Parts of Rizal, San Juan waterless Jan. 10-12

MANILA: The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) on Monday said parts of San Juan City and Taytay town in Rizal province will experience water interruption due to its service improvement activities from Jan. 10-12.

The affected areas are parts of Barangay Pedro Cruz, San Juan City from 10 p.m. of Jan. 10 to 4 a.m. of Jan. 11, specifically in I K Santos and J Basa Street due to a line maintenance.

Also affected are parts of Barangays San Juan and Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal, particularly in Eastbank Road corner Highway 2000 from 10 p.m. of Jan. 11 to 4 a.m. of Jan. 12, also due to a line maintenance.

The water company advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activities.

It reminded the affected customers that once water service is restored, conduct flushing by letting the water flow out for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

For updates or concerns, please call Manila Water’s Customer Care Hotline 1627

Source: Philippines News Agency