Parts of Rizal, Marikina waterless Jan. 5-7

MANILA: The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) on Wednesday said parts of Rodriguez town in Rizal province and Marikina City will experience water interruption due to its service improvement activities from Jan. 5 to 7.

The affected areas are parts of Barangay Burgos and San Jose in Rodriguez (Dela Costa Homes Phase 1 and Phase 2, Curayao and Forestryville) from 10 p.m. of Jan. 5 to 2 a.m. of Jan. 6, specifically in Forestryville due to a line maintenance.

Also affected are parts of Barangay Industrial Valley Complex, specifically in Olandes STP Deep Well Sitio Olandes, due to an emergency energization and line maintenance from 10 p.m. of Jan. 6 to 3 a.m. of Jan. 7.

The water company advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water for their needs during the service improvement activities.

It reminded the affected customers that once water service is restored, they should conduct flushing and let the water flow out for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

For updates or concerns, customers can call the Manila Water’s Customer Care Hotline 1627.

Source: Philippines News Agency