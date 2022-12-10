Parts of NCR, Cavite to go waterless Dec. 12-18

MANILA: Parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Cavite province will go waterless as Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has scheduled a water interruption due to its network maintenance from Dec. 12 to 18.

In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance activities are part of its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone.

The affected areas are Barangays Tanza 1 and Tanza 2 in Imus City, Cavite from 10 p.m. on Dec. 12 to 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, specifically in Dahlia Capt. Cruz (left).

From 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 to 4 a.m. on Dec. 14, Barangays 8 and 12 in Caloocan City, particularly in Alimasag (Pagui-Kanduli); Barangay Buhay na Tubig in Imus City, Cavite, specifically in Buhay na Tubig near Sheltertown will also have water interruption.

From 10 p.m. of Dec. 13 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 14, Barangays Bungad, Paltok and San Antonio, particularly in Roosevelt corner M. H. Del Pilar; Barangays A. Samson, Balingasa, Dona Imelda Marcos and Manresa, specifically in Toctokan corner Ventura; all in Quezon City will also be waterless.

From 10 p.m. of Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 15, Barangay 141 in Caloocan City, specifically in Pag-asa Street corner Progresso Street; and Barangays Nova Proper, San Agustin and Sta. Monica in Quezon City, particularly in Susano corner Gen. Luis were also included in the water interruption.

Also included the in Maynilad maintenance work from 10 p.m. of Dec. 15 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 16 are the following:

Barangays 103, 106, 107 and 109, particularly in Rizal Avenue corner 7th Avenue; Barangays 95 and 99, specifically in A. Mariano corner Edsa, Barangays 86, 88 and 90, specifically in 11th Avenue corner Rizal Avenue, Barangay 149, particularly in Kaganapan corner Milagrosa; all in Caloocan City;

Barangays Palico I and Palico II in Imus City, specifically in KM 19, Aguinaldo Highway near LTO Imus, Palico IV; and Barangay Malagasang II-G in Imus City, particularly in Marycris Complex Main Road, near Durian Street, Barangays Molino II and Molino III, in Bacoor City, specifically in Molino Road, corner Molino Boulevard near in front of Mang Inasal; all in Cavite;

Barangays San Isidro Galas and Santo Nino in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of Dec. 15 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 16, specifically in Luzon corner Bayani.

From 10 p.m. of Dec. 16 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 17, Barangays 36, 37, 38 and 43 in Caloocan City, particularly in 4th Avenue corner D. Aquino corner Nadurata; Barangays Niog II and Niog III in Bacoor City, specifically in Niog Interior near Molino Boulevard Niog II.

Barangay San Bartolome, particularly in PDC corner Atlas-Maries; and Barangays Narkaisang Nayon and San Bartolome, specifically in Magsaysay corner PDC, all in Quezon City, from 10 p.m. of Dec. 16 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 17.

Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, particularly in Pasacola and Barangay Gulod, specifically in Quirino, from 10 p.m. of Dec. 17 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 18.

The affected customers were advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

There will be water tankers on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary

Source: Philippines News agency