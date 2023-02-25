Parts of Navotas, QC, Caloocan waterless on Feb. 27-March 5

MANILA: Parts of the cities of Navotas, Quezon, and Caloocan will go waterless as Maynilad Water Services on Saturday announced a water interruption due to its network maintenance from Feb. 27 to March 5.

In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance activities are part of its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone.

In Navotas City, the affected areas from 11 p.m. of Feb. 27 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 28 are in Barangays San Roque and Tangos, specifically in Governor Pascual corner Judge Roldan.

Barangay NBBS Proper, particularly in Fishport, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 1 to 4 a.m. of March 2.

Meanwhile, Barangays Navotas West and Sipac-Almacen, specifically in M. Naval corner Estrella; and San Roque and Tangos, particularly in F. Pascual Street corner Gov. Pascual Street, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 2 to 4 a.m. of March 3.

In Quezon City, the affected areas from 10 p.m. of Feb. 28 to 6 a.m. of March 1 are in Barangay Bahay Toro, particularly in Charbel Executive Subdivision; Barangays Sauyo and Talipapa, specifically in Macro Gas; and Nagkakaisang Nayon and San Bartolome, particularly in PDC corner PNPP Manila Bible.

On the other hand, Barangay Baesa, specifically in St. Dominic corner Quirino Highway; Barangays 163 and Baesa, particularly in Jem 5; and Bungad and Veterans, specifically in Saleng corner Payna, will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 1 to 6 a.m. of March 2.

From 10 p.m. of March 2 to 6 a.m. of March 3, the affected areas are Barangays Baesa, particularly in Quirino corner Jojo; Bahay Toro, specifically in St. John corner Mendez; and Sangandaan, particularly in Auditing.

Barangays Talipapa, specifically in Campo Uno corner Tandang Sora and Campo Dos corner Tandang Sora; and Nova Proper and Nagkaisang Nayon, particularly in General Luis corner Villa Nova, will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 3 to 6 a.m. of March 4.

Barangays Sangandaan, specifically in Auditing; Maharlika, San Isidro Labrador, Salvacion, and Lourdes, particularly in Retiro near corner D. Tuazon (in front of Shell); Bahay Toro, specifically in Congressional corner Spring Drive (East), and Sitio Militar corner Seminary Road; and Dona Imelda, particularly in Baloy corner Araneta, will be affected from 10 p.m. of March 4 to 6 a.m. of March 5.

In Caloocan City, Barangay 12, specifically in Alimasag Street corner Pagui Street, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 2 to 4 a.m. of March 3.

Barangays 49, 52, 53, 56, 57, 59, and 60, specifically in 8th Avenue corner D. Aquino; Barangays 154 and 155, particularly in Malolos Avenue corner Milagrosa; and Barangays 112, 122-124, specifically in Magsaysay Street corner Boni Serrano, will be affected from 11 p.m. of March 3 to 4 a.m. of March 4.

Affected customers are advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

Water tankers will be on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary

Source: Philippines News Agency