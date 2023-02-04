Parts of Navotas, Caloocan, QC, San Juan waterless on Feb. 6-13

MANILA: Parts of Navotas, Caloocan, and Quezon City will experience water service interruption from Feb. 6 to 13 due to network maintenance, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. announced on Saturday.

In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance activities are part of its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone.

In Navotas City, the affected areas from 11 p.m. of Feb. 6 to 10 a.m. of Feb. 7 are in Barangay North Bay Boulevard (South) Dagat-Dagatan, specifically in Lapu-Lapu corner Mandaragat; and Barangay North Bay Boulevard (South) Kaunlaran, particularly in Apahap corner Northbay.

Barangays North Bay Boulevard (South) Kaunlaran and North Bay Boulevard (South) Proper will also be affected from 11 p.m. of Feb. 7 to 10 a.m. of Feb. 8, specifically in Northbay corner C3.

Likewise, barangays San Roque and Tangos South will be affected from 11 p.m. of Feb. 9 to 10 a.m. of Feb. 10, particularly in Gov. Pascual corner Judge Roldan.

In Caloocan City, the affected areas are in Barangay North Bay Boulevard from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. of Feb. 7, specifically in North Bay Boulevard.

Also, from 11 p.m. of Feb. 7 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 8, the affected areas are barangays 103, 106, 107, and 109, specifically in Rizal Avenue corner 7th Avenue.

Meanwhile, barangays 14, 16, and 18 will be affected from 11 p.m. of Feb. 8 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 9, particularly in Tanigue (East) corner Dagat-Dagatan; and Barangay 20, specifically in Tamban corner C3.

On the other hand, Barangay 154 will be affected from 11 p.m. of Feb. 8 to 10 a.m. of Feb. 9, specifically in Milagrosa corner Malolos; and Barangay 126, particularly in C3 corner Cabatuan.

Barangay Tangos North, specifically in Angeles corner Gov. Pascual, will be affected from 11 p.m. of Feb. 9 to 10 a.m. of Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, barangays 133, 140, and 142 to 146 will be affected from 11 p.m. of Feb. 10 to 10 a.m. of Feb. 11, particularly in Malolos corner Evangelista.

In Quezon City, Barangay Paraiso will be affected from 10 p.m. of Feb. 7 to 6 a.m. of Feb. 8, particularly in Roosevelt corner Cooper.

From 10 p.m. of Feb. 8 to 6 a.m. of Feb. 9, the affected areas are in Barangay Paltok, specifically in Kundiman corner Basa; Barangay San Bartolome, particularly in PDC corner Atlas-Maries; and Barangay Sauyo, specifically in Richland corner Marian.

Barangay Sto. Nino, particularly in Luzon corner Bayani; and Barangay Dona Imelda, specifically in Bayani corner Batanes will be affected from 10 p.m. of Feb. 9 to 6 a.m. of Feb. 10.

Likewise, Barangay Gulod will be affected from 10 p.m. of Feb. 10 to 6 a.m. of Feb. 11, specifically in Quirino; and Barangay Talipapa, particularly in Sauyo Road corner Alimasag.

From 10 p.m. of Feb. 11 to 6 a.m. of Feb. 12, Barangay Apolonio Samson will be affected, specifically in Toctokan corner Ventura; Barangay Damar, particularly in 17 Sgt. Rivera; and Barangay Balingasa, specifically in Balingasa corner Harmony.

Barangay Sangandaan, particularly in Benefits corner Claims; and Barangay Bahay Toro, specifically in Finance corner Assistance will be affected from 10 p.m. of Feb. 12 to 6 a.m. of Feb. 13.

The affected customers are advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

Maynilad said water tankers would be on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary.

Manila Water interruption

The Manila Water Company likewise announced service improvement activities in some parts of Mandaluyong City and San Juan City that will result in service interruption from Feb. 6 to 10.

The affected areas in Mandaluyong from 10 p.m. of Feb. 6 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 7 are parts of Barangays Hulo, Namayan, Old Zaniga, Poblacion, and San Jose, specifically in Rt. Rev. Aglipay corner Boni Ave.; Lerma corner P. Cruz; Dreamland Subdivision corner Rt. Rev. Aglipay St.; F. Blumentritt corner P. Cruz; and Eternit corner F. Blumentritt for declogging.

To be particularly affected are the residents of Purok 32 to 60, Dreamland Subd., Gabriel, J. Vicencio, L. Parada, C. De Venecia, Aglipay, M. Lerma, Boni, Dela Cruz, P. Cruz, Capt. Magtoto, Private E. Reyes, F. Blumentritt, Canteras, Paraiso, Leyva, Alley 1, Aglipay, Boni, Paraiso, F. Blumentritt, Purok 2, Daang Bakal, Aglipay, Sitio 1, and M. Gonzales.

For line meter straining and declogging from 10 p.m. of Feb. 7 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 8, the affected areas in San Juan City are parts of Barangay Addition Hills, particularly in Recto, P. Burgo, A. Mabini, Pilar, Ortega, Luna Mencias, P. Zamora, Araullo and Buenaventura.

Likewise affected in Mandaluyong are parts of Barangay Addition Hills, specifically in Ortega corner Mabini, C.M. Recto corner Mabini, Araullo corner Mabini, and Schulyer corner Mabini.

For line meter replacement from 10 p.m. of Feb. 7 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 8 the affected areas are parts of Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, particularly in Schuyler corner Mabini. Those specifically affected are the residents of A. Mabini, Recto, Capt. Roja. E. Rodriguez and Ortega.

Likewise affected from 10 p.m. of Feb. 9 to 4 a.m. of Feb. 10 are parts of Barangays Malamig and Mauway in Mandaluyong, specifically in Talumpong corner Barangka and Laurel corner Nueve East Streets, for line maintenance.

Those particularly affected are the residents of Barangka Drive, Tabayog, 1st Street, Sulatan, Talayan, Basilan, Camiguin, Halcon, Talumpong, V. Cruz, Nueve de Febrero and Laurel.

Source: Philippines News Agency