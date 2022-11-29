Parts of Mandaluyong, QC, Antipolo to go waterless Dec. 1-2

MANILA: Parts of Mandaluyong City, Quezon City and Antipolo City will go waterless from Dec. 1-2 as the Manila Water Company (Manila Water) has scheduled service improvement activities.

In its advisory, Manila Water said affected areas are parts of Barangay Hulo (Purok 32-38 and Purok 48-60) in Mandaluyong City from 10 p.m. of Dec. 1 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 2, specifically along F. Blumentritt St. for line maintenance.

From 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 until 4 a.m. on Dec. 2, parts of Barangays Nayong Kanluran, Paltok and Sta. Cruz, particularly in Del Monte Avenue corner West Avenue; Barangay Matandang Balara, specifically in Vista Real Classica Subdivision for line maintenance; Barangays Ugong and Ugong Norte, all in Quezon City, particularly in White Plains corner Temple Drive for line meter replacement.

Parts of Barangay San Isidro, specifically in NHA Avenue, Sitio Phase 2 Bagong Nayon II; Parts of Barangay Dela Paz, particularly in NHA Avenue, Sitio Lucban Phase 5, all in Antipolo City, Rizal province will also be affected by water interruption for line meter replacement.

The water company advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activity.

It reminded the affected customers that once water service is restored, conduct flushing by letting the water flow out for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

For updates or concerns, please call Manila Water’s Customer Care Hotline 1627.

Source: Philippines News Agency