Parts of Makati, Antipolo waterless on Dec. 13-15

MANILA: The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) has announced another round of water interruption due to its service improvement activities in some parts of Makati City and Antipolo City, Rizal from Dec. 13 to 15.

The affected areas include parts of Barangay Valenzuela in Makati City, particularly in Obrero corner Teresa and will have no water from 10 p.m. of Dec. 13 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 14 due to a leak repair.

Likewise, parts of Barangay San Luis (Town and Country Homes Phase 1 and Phase 2) in Antipolo City, Rizal, specifically in Town and Country Phase 1 will also go waterless due to a line maintenance.

Also affected are parts of Barangay Carmona in Makati City from 10 p.m. of Dec. 14 to 3 a.m. of Dec. 15, particularly in AP Reyes corner Carmona Complex, where a pipe realignment will be done.

The water company advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activity.

It reminded the affected customers to let the water flow out for a few minutes during their first flush until it becomes clear.

For updates or concerns, customers can reach Manila Water through its Customer Care Hotline 1627.

Source: Philippines News Agency