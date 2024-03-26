Parts of Iloilo City to experience power outages Wednesday

ILOILO: Residents of select areas here are advised to brace for power interruption lasting up to 12 hours on Wednesday. The emergency interruption will pave the way for the cleaning of porcelain suspension, replacement of post insulator, and installation of the silicon rubber on the 69 kilovolt (kV) sub-transmission Line 2 of the More Power and Electric Corporation connecting Molo, Megaworld, Diversion, and mobile substations. The power line insulators of 69kV sub-transmission line 2 were contaminated by sea salt, which is the connection point of More Power to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in Loboc, Lapuz, resulting in the power interruption, the distribution utility said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will shut off the lights for safety, then we will be assisted by the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection) to spray these insulators along the coast to wash out the accumulated contamination on our structures," Bailey Del Castillo, More Power vice president for network development and operations , said. The measure aims to prevent unscheduled power interruptions similar to what happened in the evening of Monday. Areas under Megaworld Feeders 2, 3, 4, and 5; Mobile Feeder 1; Diversion Feeder 1; Molo Feeder 1; and Mandurriao Feeder 1 will have no power supply from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Two one-hour interruptions from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Molo Feeders 2, 3, 4, and 5; Jaro Feeder 1; Diversion Feeder 2, Megaworld Feeder 1; and La Paz Feeder 4; portion of Diversion Feeder 3; and portions of Barangays Nonoy, Ma.Clara, General Hughes, Montes, Veterans Village, Zamora Melliza, Sto. Rosario-Duran, San Agustin, Liberation, San Jose, and Flores are also scheduled. Source: Philippines News Agency