Parts of Bacoor, NCR to go waterless from Nov. 28-Dec.4

MANILA : Parts of Bacoor City in Cavite and the National Capital Region (NCR) will go waterless as the Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has scheduled a water interruption due to its network maintenance from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance activities are part of its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone.

The affected areas are Barangays Molino I and II in Bacoor City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 28 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 29, specifically on Molino Road corner Molino Boulevard near in front of Mang Inasal, Molino III.

Barangays I and Panapaan V in Bacoor City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 30 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 1, particularly in Km 17 Aguinaldo Highway beside Divimart, Panapaan IV.

From 10 p.m. of Dec. 2 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 3, affected are Barangays Bayanan, specifically on NIA Road corner Molino Boulevard Bayanan; and San Nicolas I, particularly on Cuneta Drive, all in Bacoor City.

Barangays 28 and 31 in Caloocan City from 1 p.m. of Nov. 29 until 6 p.m. of Nov. 30, specifically at Inside Dagat-Dagatan Sewer and Treatment Plant.

From 11 p.m. of Nov. 30 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 1, affected are Barangays 22, 24, 27, 28 and 31, particularly on Marcela corner Perpetua; and 28 and 31, specifically on Tuna corner Dagat-Dagatan Extension, all in Caloocan City.

Barangays 93, 97, 98, 101 to 105, 107, 108 and 121 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of Dec. 1 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 2, particularly on 8th Street corner 7th Avenue.

Barangays 121 and 125 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of Dec. 2 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 3, specifically on Banal.

Barangay 162 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of Dec. 2 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 3, particularly on Tullahan corner Petron.

Barangays 49, 52 to 71, 73, 74, 77, 78 80, 93, 97, 98, 101, 103, 105, 106, 107, 109 to 116 and 121 to 131 in Caloocan City from 12:01 a.m. until 4 a.m. of Nov. 29, specifically on A. Bonifacio Avenue.

From 11 p.m. of Dec. 1 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 2, affected are Barangay Tanza in Navotas City, particularly on Dahlia corner Capt. Cruz (Right); Barangays A. Samson, Apolonio Samson, Balingasa, Bungad, Dona Josefa Marcos, Lourdes, Maharlika, Manresa, Masambong, NS Amoranto, Paang Bundok, Paltok, Saint Peter, Salvacion, San isidro, Labrador, San Jose, Santa Teresita, Santo Domingo, Siena, Talayan, Tatalon and Veterans, particularly on D. Tuazon Avenue, all in Quezon City.

From 10 p.m. of Nov. 30 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 1, affected are Barangays Bahay Toro and Tandang Sora, particularly on Tandang Sora corner General Avenue; Baesa and Balong Bato, specifically on Quirino Highway corner T.S. Cruz; and Nagkaisang Nayon, particularly on Rebisco, all in Quezon City.

Barangays N.S. Amoranto, Maharlika and Paang Bundok in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of Dec. 3 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 4, particularly on Del Monte corner Speaker Perez.

Barangay Pag-ibig sa Nayon in Quezon City from 11 p.m. of Dec. 2 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 3, specifically on Banal.

Barangays 126, Pag-ibig sa Nayon and San Jose in Quezon City from 12:01 a.m. until 4 a.m. of Nov. 29, particularly on A. Bonifacio Avenue.

Barangays Arkong Bato, Balangkas, Bisig, Isla, Palasan, Pariancillo Villa, Polo, Poblacion, Tagalag and Wawang Pulo in Valenzuela City from 9 p.m. of Dec. 1 until 4 a.m. of Dec. 2, specifically on Kapitan Velilia.

The affected customers were advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

There will be water tankers on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Manila Water Company also announced water interruption in some parts of Quezon City and San Juan City from Nov. 28-30.

Affected areas are parts of Barangays Kaunlaran, Immaculate Concepcion, and Pinagkaisahan in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 28 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 29, specifically in C. Benitez Street corner Aurora Boulevard. The interruption is for line meter and strainer declogging.

From 10 p.m. of Nov. 29 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 30, water supply will be interrupted in parts of Barangays Teachers Village East, particularly in Magiting corner Maginhawa Street; Teachers Village East and Sikatuna, specifically in Malingap corner Maginhawa Street for line maintenance; and Tandang Sora, particularly in Geronimo Street corner Tandang Sora for line meter replacement, all in Quezon City.

Likewise, parts of Barangay Pasadena in San Juan City from 10 p.m. of Nov 29 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 30, specifically in Pasadena corner F. Benitez Street for line maintenance.

For updates or concerns, please call Manila Water’s Customer Care Hotline 1627.

Source: Philippines News Agency