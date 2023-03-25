Partly cloudy skies, isolated rains Saturday due to easterlies

Most of the country will experience dry weather on Saturday despite some isolated rains brought by the easterlies. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of the country brought by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds headed east to southeast will blow over Northern Luzon, with light to moderate seas. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds headed east to northeast, with similar coastal water conditions. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 34°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Tagaytay City, 23°C to 32°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 33°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 25°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, at 25°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency