PART OF SULTAN ABDUL HALIM MU’ADZAM SHAH BRIDGE TO BE CLOSED FROM TUESDAY

BATU KAWAN, Part of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), from KM12.5 to KM18.5, will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday for cable inspection work. Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) said the closure will start from 9 am until 5 pm throughout the three days and that the contra flow lane will be activated. "The temporary closure is to make way for cable inspection work on the main span and will operate as usual after the inspection," it said in a Facebook post today. JKSB advises road users to observe all signboards and instructions. 'For any enquiries, emergency assistance, or latest traffic updates, users are advised to contact JKSB Hotline at 1-300-30-2828,' it said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

