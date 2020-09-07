Parojinog siblings died due to health complications: PNP

The Parajinog siblings died due to health complications, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said on Monday.

Cascolan said former Ozamis City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog died due to cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to cardiovascular disease on Sept. 4 while under police custody.

Two days later, Ricardo’s sister Melodia “Apyat” Parojinog-Malingin died under similarly life-threatening medical conditions at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. (MHARS) Medical Center in Ozamis City, he added.

Citing reports of the Ozamis City police, Cascolan said Melodia died due to cardiogenic shock secondary to “intractable cardiac arrhythmia atrial fibrillation to ventricular tachychardia secondary to massive gastrointestinal bleeding secondary to uremic gastropathy.”

Melodia had since been under detention while awaiting trial for her drug case along with husband, Gaudencio.

The couple were arrested when police found eight kilograms of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in their possession during a search of their home on Dec. 6, 2017.

On the other hand, Ricardo’s remains were turned over to his family after examination by PNP forensic experts as part of the investigation.

Cascolan assured of the continued investigation on the death of the Ricardo and Melodia following family’s claim of possible foul play.

“At any rate, Misamis Occidental PPO will proceed with its investigation,” he said in a press briefing.

Cascolan said Ricardo’s family no longer requested for an autopsy on his body as they are fully aware of his health condition.

Ricardo was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside his detention cell at 6 a.m. of Sept. 4, a day after his transfer to the Ozamiz City Police Station from the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame to attend a court hearing.

The two are siblings of former Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog who was killed with 15 others when police served warrants at the family’s properties in July 2017.

It led to the arrest of Aldong’s children, former Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. Ardot was not at home at the time.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 placed a PHP5-million bounty for the capture of Ardot for his alleged ties in the illegal drug trade.

In July 2018, he was deported back to Philippines from Taiwan. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency