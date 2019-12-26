Parlade junks Reds’ self-defense claims on Dec. 23 attacks

A ranking official of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) on Thursday dismissed claims that the New People's Army (NPA) rebels were acting in self-defense when it conducted a series of attacks against government security forces on Dec. 23.

This, according to Major General Antonio Parlade, Jr., who is also Armed Forces of the Philippines Deputy Chief-of-Staff for Civil-Military Operations, in a statement to the Philippine News Agency.

In the Labo, Camarines Norte alone, a soldier was killed while six others were wounded. Some two two police officers were hurt following the detonation of anti-personnel mines in Tubungan, Iloilo while the attack in Tagkawayan, Quezon claimed no government casualties.

"How can (Fidel) Agcaoili (National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel chair) claim that the NPAs acted on self-defense? Dr. Virginia Barasona, Rural Health Physician, RHU II of Labo, confirmed on her post mortem report that Cpl. (Noel) Daria (of the 92nd Division Reconnaissance Company) died from GSW (gunshot wound) executed at close range. The troops' axis of movement was also towards the camp, which meant they were pulling out because of the SOMO (suspension of military operations)," Parlade said.

The holiday truce took effect at 12 a.m. of December 23 and will end at 11:59 p.m. of January 7 next year.

"Whatever justification 'Joma' (Communist Party of the Philippine founding chair Jose Maria Sison) makes will not refute the fact that these CTGs (communist terrorist groups) have always violated their own unilaterally declared ceasefire even in the past," he added.

More surrenderers

Meanwhile, as the CPP leadership and members observe their 51st founding anniversary, he said 306 NPAs and supporters surrendered in Masbate along with another three in Surigao on Thursday.

Surrenderers in Masbate, he said, consisted of 47 regular NPA members, 150 "Milisyang Bayan" members, 51 "Sangay ng Partido sa Lokalidad" officers and members, and 58 supporters.

In Bislig City, Surigao Sur, three regular NPAs surrendered with two AK-47 automatic rifles and an M-16.

"The Masbate group also surrendered 49 different firearms which includes: six M-16 rifles, one carbine, two KG-9 sub-machine guns, one Ingram (automatic pistol) and other pistols, and three improvised explosive devices," he said.

Despite the treacherous NPA attack in Labo, Camarines Norte, which killed one soldier and wounded six others, 9th Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Fernando T. Trinidad welcomed the rebel returnees, he added.

"Whatever it is, the massive surrenders clearly indicate that the NPAs are exhausted, hungry, and abandoned by their CPP cadres and mass supporters. Many of them are already infusing dextrose if only to survive. Ka Jerry, former rebel revealed that 'nagugutom, ulan, init at nagkakaroon po kami ng sakit at 'yon pong mga kasamahan ko pong nagkakasakit at hindi na nila kinakaya ay iniiwanan na lang kung saan-saan'," Parlade narrated.

He added that the ongoing truce will give more opportunity for disenchanted rebels and their supporters to surrender to authorities even if they are celebrating their 51st founding anniversary today (Dec. 26).

"That is the sad part of the CPP anniversary. Their Red fighters are half-alive hanging by the ravine. Many will take advantage of the ceasefire to give up in surrender," he said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency