Parish distances itself from half-naked men’s feast dance

MANILA: The Santo Niño de Tondo Parish in Manila on Tuesday distanced itself from the viral dance performance of half-naked men during the celebration of its feast over the weekend. 'Ang mga grupo na gumagawa nito ay hindi nakaugnay sa angkop na layon ng Lakbayaw at pagpaparangal sa debosyon sa Pintakasing Santo Niño na may katauhan bilang bata na may kababaang loob at masunurin sa Diyos Ama (The groups who made such acts are not connected to the objective of the Lakbayaw and the act of honoring the devotion to the Santo Niño who has the identity of a child who humbles himself and is obedient to the Lord),' parish priest and rector Rev. Msgr. Geronimo Reyes said in a statement posted on the parish's Facebook page. He said 'Lakbayaw' is a combination of the words - lakbay (journey) and sayaw (dance), where devotees dance while holding the Santo Niño image to express gratitude for answered prayers. 'Hindi na po ito ang diwa ng Lakbayaw na dapat magsalarawan ng ating pananampalataya at pasasalamat sa Batang D iyos na Siyang sentro ng ating pagdiriwang (This is not the essence of the Lakbayaw which should reflect our faith and gratitude to the child Jesus Christ, who is the center of our celebration),' Reyes said. He added that the group who performed the act is not among those who have signed up to officially join the Lakbayaw. 'Malinaw sa nangyayari na ang atensyon ng mga deboto at mananampalataya na dapat ay naka sentro sa ating Mahal na Poong Santo Niño ay inaagaw ng mga ganitong gawain bilang indibidwal (It is clear that acts like this take away the attention of the devotees and the faithful, which instead should be focused on the Santo Niño)," he said. Reyes noted that the Church would never tolerate activities that would put the Catholic faith in a bad light. Source: Philippines News Agency