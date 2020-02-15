Paris inspired ‘Lock Bridge’ opens in Leyte town

The opening of the Paris inspired Lock Bridge in Guindapunan village in Palo, Leyte on Friday night highlighted the town's Valentine's Day activities.

Dubbed PALOlove Locks at the Bridge, the local government transformed the Purisima bridge into an attraction similar to the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, France, famous as the city of love.

Local consultant and activity head Van Matthew Rosales said local tourists can visit the place and attach metal locks with sentimental messages or engraved names as a gesture of affection and commitment.

If you want a memorable and romantic experience with your special someone without going far and spending much, then this is the best place for you. The picturesque bridge is not only ideal for couples but also for families and friends, Rosales said.

He added that the bridge is now a permanent attraction where couples can attach love locks anytime and throw the lock keys into the Bangon river below to seal their love for each other.

Among the first locks attached to Purisima bridge were from the 26 couples who tied the knot on Valentine's Day in a mass wedding sponsored by the local government unit.

Rosales said the free civil wedding was the initiative of Palo Mayor Frances Ann Petilla in support of the 30th Civil Registration Month.

This is our way to encourage couples to formalize their marital relationship. It is important for their family, especially their children, so from the 33 villages here, we selected couples already living together for at least five years, he said.

The wedding was officiated by Petilla and witnessed by local government officials and the godparents of each couple.

The wedding was complete with reception rites, cake, gifts, and tokens from the local government.

Aside from the opening of the PALOlove Locks at the Bridge and the mass wedding, the town also featured a film at the atrium of the town's new public market building as part of its Valentine's Day activities.

