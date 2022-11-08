Parents urged to have kids vaxxed amid 2 Covid-19 deaths

The Davao City Covid-19 Task Force called anew on parents Monday to have their children vaccinated following the recent deaths of two kids from the disease.

Of the 10 recorded deaths from Oct. 23-29, one is from the five to 11 age group while the other was from the 12-17 age bracket, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, the task force spokesperson, said in a radio interview.

Schlosser refuted beliefs of some parents that children have strong immunity and are not susceptible to Covid-19 infection.

“Our data shows that even the young ones whom others think have a good immune system could still die from the virus, especially kids who are not yet vaccinated,” she said.

It was unfortunate, she said, Dabawenyos continue to die due to Covid-19 when it can be prevented through vaccination and booster shots.

Schlosser said among the vaccinated children, there were no reported adverse reactions following their immunization.

“Not everyone will experience it. Only because of fear, others will then experience adverse reactions,” she said.

She said the city’s district health centers are continuously catering to vaccinees from Mondays to Fridays, and that the People’s Park is open for vaccinations on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Schlosser reminded the public to take precautions against the influx of people during the coming holiday season.

Amid the relaxed minimum public health standards, she said allowing the voluntary wearing of face mask wearing indoors and outdoors, except in public transportation and medical facilities, contracting Covid-19 is inevitable.

“Before attending Christmas parties, caroling, or reunions, we hope we all get ourselves vaccinated,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency