﻿Parents, schools urged to guard children vs. NPA recruitment

The Western Visayas Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF6 ELCAC) is calling on parents, guardians, and school officials to make sure children are in schools and not in the streets being brainwashed by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army -National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

In a statement sent on Thursday, the task force through its spokesperson Prosecutor 2 Flosemer Chris Gonzales also called on barangay officials and community leaders to protect their communities from being infiltrated by the NPA.

“Together, we can protect our youth from becoming the next unwitting victim of the CPP-NPA-NDF and their front organizations,” the statement said.

Gonzales, who also serves as acting spokesperson for legal cluster of the national task force, said the call for vigilance was made amid protest rallies being conducted by front organizations of the communist terrorist group (CTG) denouncing the result of the May 9 polls.

“Recent events clearly tell us that our youth are facing a clear and present danger. The CPP-NPA-NDF terrorist group and their allied front organizations are on a recruitment spree targeting our students and our youth,” he added.

Once recruited the students will drop out of school to join the “armed terrorists” and many will end up dead, the statement said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the ATC on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

