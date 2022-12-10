Parcels with shabu, cannabis oil seized in Pasay

MANILA: Authorities headed by the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC NAIA) have

intercepted illegal drugs in two outbound and four inbound parcels amounting to PHP17 million in Pasay City.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Bureau reported that the illegal drugs were found at Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) during an operation on Dec. 9.

Two shipments bound for New Zealand, declared as “Kix Shield Thick Foam” and “Kix Shield for Taekwondo,” contained a white crystalline substance wrapped in black duct tape and aluminum foil with aluminum foil plastic concealed inside the thick foam of the kick shields.

The white crystalline substance, which weighed at least 828.8 grams with an estimated value of PHP5.6 million, was found in both packages and turned out to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Likewise, four inbound parcels intercepted at contained 1,676 grams of shabu found in a package from Mexico and concealed in a ‘tamarind ball’ with an estimated value of PHP11.4 million.

A total of 44 cartridges containing cannabis oil were also found in 3 packages from the USA.

The seized items are now under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) while further investigation is underway to apprehend the people behind the illicit trade.

They will be charged with violating Republic Act No. 916, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10863, or the Customs Modernization And Tariff Act (CMTA).

The operation was in coordination with PDEA and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

Source: Philippines News agency