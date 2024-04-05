‘PAPA PIPI PINDAH’ RAYA COMMERCIAL GARNERS 13 MLN VIEWS WITHIN 24 HOURS

KUALA LUMPUR: The latest Aidilfitri commercial from local animation studio MONSTA, titled 'Papa Pipi Pindah' has garnered 13 million views within 24 hours after it was uploaded on social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. In a statement today, MONSTA said many viewers had expressed sadness in the comment section over the unfortunate situation in which Papa Zola, the commercial's main character, lost his job and home, a problem many Malaysians can relate to. MONSTA media director Faiz Zainal Aabidin said he was touched by the response to the Aidilfitri commercial that managed to capture the hearts of the adult audience. "The Papa Zola character is synonymous with topics about family and the realities of life. The public's response agrees that the character is more realistic, with its storytelling revolving around current issues. "In the eyes of Papa Zola's followers, he might not be a galaxy hero but in the heart of his family he is their hero," he said in the statement. According to MONSTA, Papa Zola resigned as the captain of the Tracker and Protector of Power Spheras or TAPOPS (a group that is dedicated to finding and protecting power spheres) due to pressures from the audience who did not care for the goofy character as it conflicted with the serious nature of the famous hero, BoBoiBoy. The character's job as a school teacher was also terminated as he was absent from school sessions to go on missions in outer space. The 'Papa Pipi Pindah' commercial also includes scenes from the 'Papa: GAME ON' animated movie, which is expected to premiere in theatres nationwide in early 2025. Source: BERNAMA News Agency