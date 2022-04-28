﻿Pangilinan welcomes Sumilao farmers in Metro Manila

Vice presidential candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Thursday welcomed the Sumilao farmers at the Baclaran Church, and renewed his commitment to support the farmers and the agriculture sector.

Along with his family and farmers from San Simon, Pampanga, Pangilinan and the Sumilao farmers walked toward the church gate.

The Sumilao farmers marched from Bukidnon to Manila to support the Robredo-Pangilinan candidacy.

“Sa ating mga magsasaka, kayo ang dahilan ng aking pagtakbo…Hindi kayo binibigyan ng karampatang respeto. Bakit sila ang nagpapakain sa atin, sila naman ang kapos, di mabigyan ng masustansyang pagkain ang sariling pamilya? Baguhin natin ito (Farmers are the reason why I run for vice president. You do not get the respect that you deserve. You are the one who feeds us, yet you cannot feed your own families with nutritious food. We will change that),” Pangilinan said.

He said it is time to thank the farmers for their sacrifices and for ensuring food on the table of Filipinos.

“Buong puso at tapang na ipaglalaban ko ang inyong hanay, pakikinggan ang inyong daing (I will fight for you, bravely and wholeheartedly, and will hear your concerns),” Pangilinan added.

Noland Señas, the Sumilao farmers’ representative, said they are among those who do house-to-house campaigns for Pangilinan and his running mate presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Hindi po natin hahayaan na ang sambayanang Pilipino ay nakakalimot na tayo ay demokrasya at malayang bayan (We will not allow Filipinos to forget that we have democracy and freedom),” he said.

Señas said they are also among the millions of farmers who have been experiencing hunger and poverty.

Earlier, Robredo signed a covenant with the Sumilao farmers in February. Pangilinan on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the covenant.

Source: Philippines News Agency