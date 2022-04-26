﻿Pangilinan to push farmers’ continued fuel subsidy

Amid the hike in oil prices, vice presidential candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said concerned government agencies should ensure the continued oil subsidy for farmers and fishers.

In a statement, Pangilinan said some are not able to go fishing because of the high fuel prices.

The high crude oil prices, he added, also prevent others from reaching areas where there is a bountiful catch.

Major oil firms have announced an increase in diesel prices by PHP4.10 per liter and PHP3 per liter on gasoline, effective Tuesday. At least three oil companies also added PHP3.50 per liter on kerosene prices.

Pangilinan said the government must act fast in providing aid to the farmers and fishers, as they are challenged by the rising prices of things they need in farming.

“Daing ng ating mga kababayan yung mataas na presyo ng pagkain, at yung gutom. Kinakailangan talagang ayusin yan, at maaayos lang yan kung ang ating agrikultura ay ayusin. .. Talagang agrikultura ang susi para matugunan ang gutom at kahirapan. (The public complains about high prices of food, about hunger. We need to fix that, and we could only do that by fixing the agriculture sector. Agriculture is really the key to address hunger and poverty),” Pangilinan said in a radio interview.

He said many farmers are complaining about the high prices of farm input, which includes diesel used for water pumps.

Pangilinan also said he and his running mate, presidential candidate Leni Robredo would look at the things that may be detrimental to the farmers and would seek review of the law that should address the people’s needs.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections earlier exempted from the election ban the PHP1.1 billion Department of Agriculture (DA) budget for fuel subsidies to corn farmers and fisherfolk.

In the team Robredo-Pangilinan’s campaign rally in Nueva Ecija on Monday, Pangilinan also vowed continued support to the farming and fisheries sectors.

“We were able to do that with the Kalasag (Farmers Association). If we were given the opportunity to lead, we would also help the other farmers associations. That would result in an increase in yield and decrease in food prices as there would be many food supplies,” he said.

Pangilinan said his office, the DA and the local government and a private firm supported the Kalasag Farmers Association to help them increase their yield.

Source: Philippines News Agency