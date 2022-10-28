Pangasinenses urged to observe health protocols during ‘Undas’

The provincial government of Pangasinan is encouraging the residents to remain compliant with minimum public health standards set for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) during the holidays amid the new rule on the voluntary wearing of face masks.

In Executive Order No. 0193 posted on Thursday, Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III said wearing of face masks is voluntary in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with ventilations.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear face masks, while physical distancing should be observed at all times.

“Face masks should continue to be worn in indoor private and public establishments, including in public transportation by land, air, or sea,” he said.

Bringing sanitizers is highly encouraged and any person exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and cold are discouraged to visit cemeteries, he added.

Guico said although the visits to memorial parks, cemeteries, and columbaria are not limited, the management of private cemeteries is encouraged to implement their own health protocols in coordination with the Provincial Health Office or their respective Municipal or City Health Office.

“As much as possible, a one-entry, one-exit policy shall be implemented in cemeteries, columbaria, and memorial parks. Opening of cemetery gates starts at 6 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. from the evening of Oct. 29 until Nov. 1. However, the management may implement different operating hours,” he said.

Guico said the local chief executives are given the discretion to formulate and implement a schedule of cemetery visits for their barangays and for non-residents depending on the Covid-19 situation within their respective jurisdiction.

The PHO and other local health offices are required to set up medical tents at the entrances of cemeteries with medical teams conducting body temperature checks and responding to any medical emergencies.

“Police assistance desks must be set up in all cemeteries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Guico said the conduct of picnics and similar activities that tend to unnecessarily lengthen visits are discouraged.

“Playing loud music or karaoke, gambling, bringing alcoholic drinks and pointed objects are strictly prohibited,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency