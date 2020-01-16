Pangasinenses celebrate National Bible Month

The local government units (LGUs) in the towns and cities of Pangasinan and other non-government organizations in the province have lined up different activities to celebrate the National Bible Month this January.

Myra Jalique, evangelist and Christian musical artists, aid some groups will distribute Bibles in military camps, police stations, jails, hotels, and inns in the province.

In Binalonan town, there will be Bible sharing to all barangay officials, while the government employees and officials in Sta. Barbara town will each memorize their memory verses from the Bible. Dasol town will conduct a program for the youth geared on loving the Bible, and Binmaley town will have its Gabi ng mga Kristiyano focusing in the Bible. Some schools will conduct festivals of the Bible, she said in a forum on Tuesday.

Jalique said other LGUs like in San Carlos City, Bolinao, San Fabian, and Villasis, among others, are also preparing for their activities in line with the National Bible Month.

The provincial government of Pangasinan has dedicated the last week of January as the National Bible Week for the province. This was made possible when the provincial government a few years ago institutionalized the National Bible Week for the province through a provincial ordinance passed and approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, she added.

Last year, Pangasinan hosted the first National Bible Quiz held at the Sison Auditorium, which formed part of the National Bible Week celebration.

The provincial government, she said, also encourages LGUs to have Bible reading and engagement during their flag-raising ceremony the whole month of January.

We encourage Pangasinenses to celebrate the Bible because we believe that it has the power to change lives. This is the time that we need to read the Bible and not to fear, but to fill us with hope in the midst of challenges and catastrophe. If you read the Bible, the events happening around us will not be a shocker, she added.

The National Bible Month's theme is Vision 2020: The Bible Transforms and Unites the Nation.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Presidential Proclamation 124 in 2017 declaring January of every year as National Bible Month in recognition of the religious nature of the Filipino people and the elevating influence of religion in human society.

Source: Philippines News Agency