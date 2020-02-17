Pangasinense lauded for being part of rescue team to Wuhan City

and lt;description and gt;

Fellow Pangasinenses have lauded a native of this town for being part of the rescue team who fetched Filipinos from Wuhan City, China amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

Rowell Garcia Casaclang, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, works as a diplomat in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) when he was included a part of a rescue team.

The team is composed of five health workers from the Department of Health, three diplomats from DFA, and two officers from the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai.

Casaclang was lauded in the recently held session of the Sangguniang Bayan of Mangaldan for his efforts and bravery through the Resolution No. 2020 31. The resolution was approved and passed on Feb. 13.

It may be a call of duty for him (Casaclang), but for him to agree to be there at the epicenter of the Covid 19, and rescuing our fellow Filipinos is a display of compassion, nationalism, bravery, and heroism, councilman Aldrin Soriano, author of the resolution and Chairman of the Awards and Recognition Committee, said in an interview Monday.

Soriano said Casaclang's deed serves as a testament that Filipinos are willing to risk their lives in order to serve others.

We wanted to recognize him not only as a fellow native of Mangaldan but we want everybody to emulate his acts in all things we do, he said.

In his Facebook post, Casaclang said he was merely heeding to a call of duty.

He said the success of the rescue operation depends on everyone's concerted efforts.

Allow me to say that the success of the operation must not be credited only to us who were on board that plane last weekend (Feb. 9). The success belongs to everyone who took part in this operation since the day it was thought of. They, too, must be recognized, he added.

Casaclang is currently under quarantine at the New Clark City in Tarlac province, along with the other rescue team members.

Wuhan City is the ground zero or point of origin of the Covid 19, which affected over 70,000 people and killed more than 1,700 individuals as of this writing.

Source: Philippines News Agency

