Pangasinan’s first PUI for Covid 19 tests negative

The Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) reported that the patient under investigation (PUI) admitted in the hospital since February 10 has tested negative for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

In an interview over Aksyon Radyo Pangasinan on Friday morning, R1MC chief, Dr. Joseph Roland Mejia said the results of the swab tests arrived from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Thursday afternoon and came out negative for Covid 19.

The PUI was a 28 year old female from Lingayen town who was admitted after exhibiting flu like symptoms after her travel to Taiwan on February 8.

She said that she had been experiencing the symptoms as early as February 4, just right before flying over to Taiwan, Mejia said.

The patient rested for a day and went to R1MC on February 10, where she was eventually admitted and quarantined.

Mejia said she suspected that the victim suffered an upper respiratory tract infection, which is normal with the current cold climate in the country but has worsened due to the patient's stress and travel overseas.

He said that the patient is on the road to recovery. She is set to be discharged in a few days once she reaches full recovery.

She is still experiencing mild cough, but overall she is okay, Mejia said.

