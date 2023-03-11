Pangasinan widens coverage of ban to prevent ASF infection

The provincial government of Pangasinan imposed anew a temporary total ban on the entry of live swine, pork, and pork by-products from all areas declared as red zones (infected) due to African swine fever (ASF). Under Executive Order (EO) 15-A signed by Governor Ramon Guico III, the ban will be in effect until June 30. It amended the coverage of the temporary total ban in the previous ordinance, which was issued on March 2 and specified only the provinces of Tarlac, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija. 'It is necessary to amend the EO No. 15 to reflect the intended coverage of the imposition of a temporary total ban,' he said in a statement on Saturday. Nonetheless, the province allows the entry of live swine and other pork products from other areas not affected by ASF, provided the requirements are met. The requirements for live pigs for slaughter include a veterinary health certificate, veterinary shipping permit, animal welfare registration certificate, transport carrier registration certificate, certificate of free-ASF status, handler's license certificate registration, ASF laboratory negative results, and certificate of acceptance. For pigs for breeding purposes, there should be an animal welfare registration certificate, Bureau of Animal Industry Accredited Swine Breeder Farm certificate, veterinary health certificate, veterinary shipping permit, transport carrier registration certificate, certificate of free-ASF status, handler's license certificate registration, ASF laboratory negative results, and a certificate of acceptance. Guico said the requirements for pork meat and frozen pork products are a certificate of meat inspection, a veterinary shipping permit, and certificate of acceptance. For uncooked processed pork products, the license to operate, certificate of product registration issued by the Food and Drug Administration, veterinary shipping permit, and certificate of acceptance must be submitted. The temporary total ban on the entry of live swine and pork products from ASF-affected areas into the province has been imposed since last year. 'Pangasinan has no reported cases of ASF and the temporary total ban is necessary to prevent the virus from entering the province again,' Guico said.

Source: Philippines News Agency