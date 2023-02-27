Pangasinan towns urged to put up 911 hotline centers

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan: The provincial government of Pangasinan urged all its local government units (LGUs) to establish their own local 911 hotline center to further improve emergency response.

In a statement issued Monday, Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) officer Rhodyn Luchinvar Oro said the creation of the hotline centers will pave the way towards the adoption of the holistic, comprehensive, integrated and pro-active approach of LGUs, thus reducing socio-economic and environmental impacts of disasters, including climate change.

“The LGUs are enjoined to establish and run a local 911 call centers within the area of jurisdiction, to improve public safety services and existing peace and order, and public safety mechanisms by providing a clear command structure for responsibility and accessibility, and by encouraging and facilitating the prompt deployment of a seamless nationwide communication infrastructure for emergency services,” stated the PDRRMC resolution.

The Pangasinan Safety and Emergency Response, Command, Control, and Communications (PASER C3) will lead the province’s emergency 911 hotline center.

“The institutionalization of PASER C3 and establishment of the province’s emergency 911 hotline center is in accordance with Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010,” he said.

The resolution was approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan upon the endorsement of the PDRRMC last week.

Source: Philippines News Agency