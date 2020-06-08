Pangasinan town withdraws revert to EECQ

The reimplementation of the extreme enhanced community quarantine (EECQ) in this town was cut short as the local government unit (LGU) finished its contact tracing, sanitation, and other health protocols on Monday.

“The order imposed EECQ in the municipality from June 6 to June 9 is hereby withdrawn,” said Mayor Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto in Executive Order (EO) No. 32 issued on Monday.

Yamamoto said through the response of the Municipal Health Office and the Philippine National Police, the contact tracing, testing, and sanitation were conducted immediately after a police front-liner from Alaminos City assigned in the town has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

She added that with the cooperation of the people of Bani and extra effort exerted by the people concerned, the procedures have been completed without further need of restricting the community.

In her Facebook post on Sunday, Yamamoto said the front-liner positive for Covid-19 had been to eight barangays in the town where the LGU conducted contact tracing.

She added 150 people were tested through the antibody rapid test.

“None of them yielded positive results from the rapid test but they were asked to undergo home quarantine and be watchful of the symptoms for Covid-19,” Yamamoto said.

Bani and Agno towns reverted to EECQ over the weekend due to positive cases recorded to give way to contact tracing, among other health protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency