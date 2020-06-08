Pangasinan town records 4 new Covid-19 cases

Three female front-liners and a male who had a travel history to the National Capital Region are the newest coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in this town, the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) confirmed.

In a phone interview on Monday, PHO chief, Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman, said the new cases include a 39-year-old female dentist from Barangay Poblacion, a 23-year-old female midwife from Barangay Sioasio, a 45-year-old female Rural Health Unit receptionist, and a 22-year-old male, both are from Barangay Paitan West.

De Guzman said the four new cases from this town underwent targeted mass testing by the local government unit (LGU) here on June 2, and the results of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test were released by the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center on June 7.

This is the second round of the targeted mass testing conducted by Sual LGU and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center.

The new cases from this town are in addition to the six front-liners from the different towns and cities in the province whose test results released during the weekends yielded positive results.

As of 9 a.m. on June 8, Pangasinan has a total of 69 confirmed cases, 33 have recovered, 27 are admitted to the hospitals or isolation facilities, and nine have died.

In a radio interview Monday, Governor Amado Espino III reminded Pangasinenses to remain vigilant against Covid-19 by strictly observing health protocols.

“If positive cases increase, we are putting pressure on our hospitals. Most of our recent positive cases are front-liners, although out of almost 2,000 who were tested in our targeted mass testing, only a small percentage of them tested positive. We still need to be careful because the virus is contagious,” Espino said.

He added the provincial government is also attending to the other health services of the province.

“We are focused on Covid-19 but it is again flu season and there is also the threat of dengue, so we are working on the other health services being offered by the provincial government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Espino said the economic team of the province is discussing the possible augmentation to the LGUs and residents of the province.

“We are planning and studying it. Let us accompany that with prayers,” he said. (

Source: Philippines News Agency