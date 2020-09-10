Pangasinan town records 1st Covid-19 death

A 24-year-old man from Barangay Cabilocaan is this town’s first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) fatality.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Calasiao’s municipal health office (MHO) said the patient was rushed to a nearby hospital on Wednesday evening but was declared dead upon arrival.

“Swab test was done and the result came out positive of Covid-19,” it said.

The MHO added that the patient had no travel history outside the province or exposure to a Covid-19 positive.

“He was dead on arrival in the hospital so nothing much can be said if he has other illnesses although his relative said he was in good health and not complaining about any sickness. We cannot request autopsy as well because it is not allowed for a Covid-19 patient who died,” the MHO said in a separate message.

It said barangay officials in the village, where the patient resided, together with the police and other agencies concerned, were conducting contact tracing.

“The concerned agencies gathered information from a relative regarding the patient, the circumstances surrounding the death, the persons who were with the patient prior to his death, how he was brought to the hospital, and how the cadaver was disposed (of) within the 12-hour period mandated by the law for positive and suspect Covid-19 deaths,” the MHO said.

The team learned that the patient was buried within the 12-hour regulation period.

It also visited the funeral service provider on Wednesday night to monitor if proper and safe handling procedures of cadaver burial, including the wearing of personal protective equipment, were observed.

The MHO has recommended to Mayor Joseph Arman Bauzon as the head of the town’s Inter-Agency Task Force to place Purok 4 of Barangay Cabilocaan under lockdown as it is a critical zone.

“This lockdown zone may be widened as contact tracing continues. Contact tracing for this particular case is more difficult because the patient was already dead, thus we are asking for the full cooperation of the affected communities to help and avoid spreading false information to make it easier for the contact tracers to have access to accurate and useful data,” it added.

The MHO also asked the residents to avoid harassing, posting hate messages, and discriminating against Covid-19 patients, their families, and their close contacts.

As of Wednesday, Calasiao had 17 confirmed cases, with three active cases, 13 recoveries, and one death.

Source: Philippines News Agency